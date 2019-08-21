First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund ( FGB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FGB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.2, the dividend yield is 11.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FGB was $6.2, representing a -6.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.63 and a 31.08% increase over the 52 week low of $4.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.