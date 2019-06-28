First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II ( FCT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.91, the dividend yield is 6.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCT was $11.91, representing a -8.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.96 and a 9.77% increase over the 52 week low of $10.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.