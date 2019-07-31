First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II ( FCT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.073 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.07, the dividend yield is 7.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCT was $12.07, representing a -6.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.92 and a 11.24% increase over the 52 week low of $10.85.

