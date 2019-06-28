First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund ( FIV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.033 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FIV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.83, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIV was $8.83, representing a -6.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.42 and a 7.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.