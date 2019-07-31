First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund ( FIV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FIV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.98, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIV was $8.98, representing a -4.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.42 and a 9.11% increase over the 52 week low of $8.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.