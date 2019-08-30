First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund ( FPL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.04, the dividend yield is 9.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FPL was $9.04, representing a -11.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.17 and a 30.35% increase over the 52 week low of $6.94.

FPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.