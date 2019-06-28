First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund ( FEI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.8, the dividend yield is 10.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FEI was $11.8, representing a -13.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.68 and a 29.67% increase over the 52 week low of $9.10.

FEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

