First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CR - last trade: $83.44 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2019 Donald G. Cook Director 302 $82.61 $24,950 05/31/2019 James L. L. Tullis Director 2,000 $77.38 $154,767

Crane Co. (Symbol: CR), which makes up 0.29% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $158,204 worth of CR, making it the #167 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CR:

CHK - last trade: $1.95 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2019 Robert D. Lawler CEO 50,000 $2.02 $100,995 05/24/2019 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. Exec. Vice President & CFO 50,000 $2.01 $100,625 05/28/2019 James R. Webb EVP-Gen'l Counsel & Corp. Sec. 50,000 $1.96 $98,010

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #173 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $149,343 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:

