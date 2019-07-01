First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.8%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crane Co. (Symbol: CR), which makes up 0.29% of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $158,204 worth of CR, making it the #167 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CR:
CR - last trade: $83.44 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2019
|Donald G. Cook
|Director
|302
|$82.61
|$24,950
|05/31/2019
|James L. L. Tullis
|Director
|2,000
|$77.38
|$154,767
And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), the #173 largest holding among components of the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FNK), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $149,343 worth of CHK, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHK is detailed in the table below:
CHK - last trade: $1.95 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2019
|Robert D. Lawler
|CEO
|50,000
|$2.02
|$100,995
|05/24/2019
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|Exec. Vice President & CFO
|50,000
|$2.01
|$100,625
|05/28/2019
|James R. Webb
|EVP-Gen'l Counsel & Corp. Sec.
|50,000
|$1.96
|$98,010
