First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 3.81% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,986,295 worth of STLD, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:
STLD - last trade: $28.19 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2019
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|5,000
|$27.03
|$135,150
|05/31/2019
|Russell B. Rinn
|Executive Vice President
|2,000
|$25.58
|$51,160
|06/05/2019
|Glenn Pushis
|Senior Vice President
|5,740
|$26.13
|$149,986
And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), the #39 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,876,939 worth of CC, which represents approximately 1.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CC is detailed in the table below:
CC - last trade: $13.36 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/16/2019
|Mary B. Cranston
|Director
|1,044
|$23.91
|$24,966
|05/17/2019
|Susan M. Kelliher
|SVP, People & Health Services
|6,500
|$23.06
|$149,878
|05/16/2019
|Bradley J. Bell
|Director
|5,000
|$24.06
|$120,300
|06/10/2019
|Mark P. Vergnano
|President and CEO
|44,000
|$23.17
|$1,019,467
|08/05/2019
|Bradley J. Bell
|Director
|5,000
|$14.67
|$73,350
|08/05/2019
|Curt Anastasio
|Director
|3,500
|$14.15
|$49,525
|08/05/2019
|David C. Shelton
|SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary
|15,000
|$13.82
|$207,256
|08/06/2019
|E. Bryan Snell
|President - Titanium Tech
|12,000
|$13.77
|$165,240
|08/07/2019
|Mary B. Cranston
|Director
|1,790
|$13.99
|$25,042
