Quantcast

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 3.81% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,986,295 worth of STLD, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:

STLD - last trade: $28.19 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/24/2019Gabriel ShaheenDirector5,000$27.03$135,150
05/31/2019Russell B. RinnExecutive Vice President2,000$25.58$51,160
06/05/2019Glenn PushisSenior Vice President5,740$26.13$149,986

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), the #39 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,876,939 worth of CC, which represents approximately 1.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CC is detailed in the table below:

CC - last trade: $13.36 - Recent Insider Buys:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
05/16/2019Mary B. CranstonDirector1,044$23.91$24,966
05/17/2019Susan M. KelliherSVP, People & Health Services6,500$23.06$149,878
05/16/2019Bradley J. BellDirector5,000$24.06$120,300
06/10/2019Mark P. VergnanoPresident and CEO44,000$23.17$1,019,467
08/05/2019Bradley J. BellDirector5,000$14.67$73,350
08/05/2019Curt AnastasioDirector3,500$14.15$49,525
08/05/2019David C. SheltonSVP, GC & Corp. Secretary15,000$13.82$207,256
08/06/2019E. Bryan SnellPresident - Titanium Tech12,000$13.77$165,240
08/07/2019Mary B. CranstonDirector1,790$13.99$25,042

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: FXZ , STLD , CC


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar