First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 14.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 14.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

STLD - last trade: $28.19 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2019 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $27.03 $135,150 05/31/2019 Russell B. Rinn Executive Vice President 2,000 $25.58 $51,160 06/05/2019 Glenn Pushis Senior Vice President 5,740 $26.13 $149,986

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), which makes up 3.81% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,986,295 worth of STLD, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STLD:

CC - last trade: $13.36 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2019 Mary B. Cranston Director 1,044 $23.91 $24,966 05/17/2019 Susan M. Kelliher SVP, People & Health Services 6,500 $23.06 $149,878 05/16/2019 Bradley J. Bell Director 5,000 $24.06 $120,300 06/10/2019 Mark P. Vergnano President and CEO 44,000 $23.17 $1,019,467 08/05/2019 Bradley J. Bell Director 5,000 $14.67 $73,350 08/05/2019 Curt Anastasio Director 3,500 $14.15 $49,525 08/05/2019 David C. Shelton SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary 15,000 $13.82 $207,256 08/06/2019 E. Bryan Snell President - Titanium Tech 12,000 $13.77 $165,240 08/07/2019 Mary B. Cranston Director 1,790 $13.99 $25,042

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), the #39 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,876,939 worth of CC, which represents approximately 1.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CC is detailed in the table below:

