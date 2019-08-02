First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTA

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.10, changing hands as low as $51.02 per share. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FTA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.5957 per share, with $55.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.87.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »