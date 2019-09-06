First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTA

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.84, changing hands as high as $50.89 per share. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FTA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.5957 per share, with $55.52 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.81.
