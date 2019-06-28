First Trust High Income Long Short Fund (FSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2019

First Trust High Income Long Short Fund ( FSD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that FSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.91, the dividend yield is 8.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSD was $14.91, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 17.68% increase over the 52 week low of $12.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FSD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.