First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund ( FIF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that FIF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.65, the dividend yield is 8.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIF was $15.65, representing a -5.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.58 and a 27.65% increase over the 52 week low of $12.26.

