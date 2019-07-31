First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund ( FIF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FIF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that FIF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16, the dividend yield is 8.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIF was $16, representing a -5.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.89 and a 30.51% increase over the 52 week low of $12.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,