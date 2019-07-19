First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 22, 2019

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund ( FEN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that FEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.32, the dividend yield is 9.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FEN was $23.32, representing a -1.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.79 and a 30.94% increase over the 52 week low of $17.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.