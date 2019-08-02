First Solar (FSLR) Incurs Loss in Q2, Misses Sales Estimates

First Solar Inc . FSLR incurred a loss of 18 cents per share in second-quarter 2019, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at 2 cents. The reported figure, however, improved from the prior-year quarter's loss of 46 cents per share.





First Solar's sales of $585 million in the reported quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $689 million by 15.1%. However, the top line surged 89.1% from the year-ago quarter's figure of $309.3 million.In the second quarter, gross profit totaled $77.1 million against a loss of $8 million registered a year ago.Total operating expenses declined 10.2% to $85.8 million, owing to low production start-up expenses.However, the company incurred an operating loss of $8.6 million, much less than an operating loss of $103.6 million in the year-ago quarter.First Solar had $1,221.6 million of cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019, down from $1,403.6 million as of Dec 31, 2018.Long-term debt totaled $453 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $461.2 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

2019 Guidance

For 2019, First Solar continues to expec t earnings of $2.25-$2.75 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings pegged at $2.39 lies below the midpoint of the company's projected range.



The company continues to expect revenues of $3.5-3.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for the company's 2019 sales, pegged at $3.57 billion, lies below the midpoint of the company's projected view.



However, it lowered the full-year operating expenses projection from $370-$390 million to $360-$380 million and raised gross margin expectation to 18.5-19.5% from 18-19%.



Meanwhile, First Solar continues to expect shipments of 5.4-5.6 gigawatts for the year.



