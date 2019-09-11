First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FSFG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FSFG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.05, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FSFG was $59.05, representing a -15.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.99 and a 30.18% increase over the 52 week low of $45.36.

FSFG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). FSFG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.1.

