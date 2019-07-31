First Republic Bank's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Republic Bank's 5.70% Noncumulative Perpetual Series F Preferred Stock (Symbol: FRC.PRF) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $25.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FRC.PRF was trading at a 3.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FRC.PRF shares, versus FRC:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRC.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on First Republic Bank's 5.70% Noncumulative Perpetual Series F Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, First Republic Bank's 5.70% Noncumulative Perpetual Series F Preferred Stock (Symbol: FRC.PRF) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRC) are off about 0.6%.