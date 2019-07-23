FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK ( FRC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.59, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRC was $96.59, representing a -10.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.75 and a 21.62% increase over the 52 week low of $79.42.

FRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.98. Zacks Investment Research reports FRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.33%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRC as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF ( IAT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an decrease of -2.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FRC at 2.94%.