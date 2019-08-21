First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

First Northwest Bancorp ( FNWB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FNWB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.28, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNWB was $16.28, representing a -4.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.98 and a 20.05% increase over the 52 week low of $13.56.

FNWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). FNWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNWB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.