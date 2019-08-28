First National Corporation (FXNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

First National Corporation ( FXNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FXNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.5, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FXNC was $20.5, representing a -33.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $31 and a 17.14% increase over the 52 week low of $17.50.

FXNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FXNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89.

