First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ( FMBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FMBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.06, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FMBI was $20.06, representing a -27.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.70 and a 10.83% increase over the 52 week low of $18.10.

FMBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FMBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports FMBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.87%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FMBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.