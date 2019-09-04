First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

First Merchants Corporation ( FRME ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FRME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.28, the dividend yield is 3.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRME was $34.28, representing a -30.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.23 and a 5.51% increase over the 52 week low of $32.49.

FRME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FRME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.29. Zacks Investment Research reports FRME's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .12%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.