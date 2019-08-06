First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ( FIBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FIBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FIBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.52, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIBK was $38.52, representing a -18.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.05 and a 11.3% increase over the 52 week low of $34.61.

FIBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FIBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.66. Zacks Investment Research reports FIBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.14%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FIBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.