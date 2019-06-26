First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

First Internet Bancorp ( INBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that INBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.73, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INBK was $19.73, representing a -43.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.85 and a 12.36% increase over the 52 week low of $17.56.

INBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). INBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports INBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.6%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INBK Dividend History page.