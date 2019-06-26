First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. ( FR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.43, the dividend yield is 2.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FR was $36.43, representing a -2.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.53 and a 33.44% increase over the 52 week low of $27.30.

FR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). FR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports FR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.56%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.