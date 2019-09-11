First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

First Horizon National Corporation ( FHN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FHN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.36, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHN was $16.36, representing a -11.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.56 and a 33.01% increase over the 52 week low of $12.30.

FHN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports FHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.89%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF ( FTXO )

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR )

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( RDVY )

SPDR S&P Bank ETF ( KBE )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDVY with an increase of 2.59% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of FHN at 4.6%.