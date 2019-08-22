First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

First Hawaiian, Inc. ( FHB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FHB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.65, the dividend yield is 4.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHB was $25.65, representing a -13.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.75 and a 21.05% increase over the 52 week low of $21.19.

FHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports FHB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.28%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

