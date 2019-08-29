First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

First Foundation Inc. ( FFWM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FFWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FFWM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.77, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFWM was $13.77, representing a -19.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.04 and a 16.79% increase over the 52 week low of $11.79.

FFWM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FFWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports FFWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.85%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFWM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.