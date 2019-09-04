First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

First Financial Northwest, Inc. ( FFNW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FFNW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.61, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFNW was $13.61, representing a -21.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.43 and a 3.11% increase over the 52 week low of $13.20.

FFNW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FFNW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1. Zacks Investment Research reports FFNW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -31.47%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFNW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.