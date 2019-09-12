First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. ( FFIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FFIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42.86% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.95, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFIN was $32.95, representing a -1.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.43 and a 23.28% increase over the 52 week low of $26.73.

FFIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FFIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports FFIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.79%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FFIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FFIN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( KBWR )

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 0.7% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of FFIN at 2.11%.