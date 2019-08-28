First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

First Financial Bancorp. ( FFBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FFBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.37, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFBC was $22.37, representing a -29.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.75 and a 1.36% increase over the 52 week low of $22.07.

FFBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FFBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports FFBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.16%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

