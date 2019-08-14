First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

First Defiance Financial Corp. ( FDEF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FDEF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FDEF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.64, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDEF was $27.64, representing a -17.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.34 and a 21.33% increase over the 52 week low of $22.78.

FDEF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). FDEF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32. Zacks Investment Research reports FDEF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.17%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDEF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.