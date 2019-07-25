First Community Corporation (FCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

First Community Corporation ( FCCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FCCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.4, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCCO was $19.4, representing a -26.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.25 and a 13.58% increase over the 52 week low of $17.08.

FCCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FCCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports FCCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.14%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.