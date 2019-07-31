First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

First Community Bankshares, Inc. ( FCBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 19.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.82, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCBC was $33.82, representing a -7.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.48 and a 24.98% increase over the 52 week low of $27.06.

FCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.