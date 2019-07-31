First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation ( FCF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.76, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCF was $13.76, representing a -20.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.33 and a 21.45% increase over the 52 week low of $11.33.

FCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports FCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.14%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

