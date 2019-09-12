First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ( FCNCA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCNCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FCNCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $471.5, the dividend yield is .34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCNCA was $471.5, representing a -1.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $477.56 and a 32.75% increase over the 52 week low of $355.18.

FCNCA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FCNCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $37.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCNCA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCNCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCNCA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ( QABA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 0.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCNCA at 1.94%.