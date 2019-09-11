First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

First Capital, Inc. ( FCAP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FCAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.55, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCAP was $55.55, representing a -4.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.95 and a 64.74% increase over the 52 week low of $33.72.

FCAP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). FCAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.65.

