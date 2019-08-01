First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

First Business Financial Services, Inc. ( FBIZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBIZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FBIZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.83, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBIZ was $23.83, representing a -5.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.19 and a 27.03% increase over the 52 week low of $18.76.

FBIZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FBIZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports FBIZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 31%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBIZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.