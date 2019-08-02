First Busey Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BUSE

In trading on Friday, shares of First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.19, changing hands as low as $25.75 per share. First Busey Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BUSE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.13 per share, with $32.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.91.
