First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

First Bank ( FRBA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FRBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FRBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.53, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRBA was $10.53, representing a -28.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.70 and a 0.67% increase over the 52 week low of $10.46.

FRBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRBA Dividend History page.