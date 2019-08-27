First BanCorp. (FBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

First BanCorp. ( FBP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.45, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBP was $9.45, representing a -20.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.94 and a 19.54% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

FBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.01. Zacks Investment Research reports FBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.35%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

