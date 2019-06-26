First Bancorp (FBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

First Bancorp ( FBNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.65, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBNC was $35.65, representing a -17.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.14 and a 16.89% increase over the 52 week low of $30.50.

FBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). FBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports FBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.49%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

