First American Corporation (FAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

First American Corporation ( FAF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.32, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAF was $59.32, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.68 and a 41.37% increase over the 52 week low of $41.96.

FAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Aon plc ( AON ). FAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.76. Zacks Investment Research reports FAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.64%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FAF as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE )

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ( FXO )

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF ( SMLF )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUSC )

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF ( IJJ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 7.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FAF at 2.59%.