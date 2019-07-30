Quantcast

FireEye's surprise quarterly loss, weak forecast drag shares

By Reuters

July 30 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc reported a surprise second-quarter loss and forecast current quarter revenue below estimates on Tuesday, as the cybersecurity firm transitions to a subscription-based model.

Shares of the company were down 14% in extended trading, as the company's total operating expenses for second quarter rose 7.1% to $197 million and it reported a loss of 1 cent per share, missing analysts' 1 cent profit estimate, according to Refinitiv data.

To boost its revenue and profit margins, FireEye has been pivoting to a subscription-based model from its traditional business of selling hardware boxes that were used to detect malicious software in incoming network traffic.

Billings include revenue recognized plus the change in deferred revenue and is an important indicator of the health of a company's business.

Total revenue rose 7.4% to $217.6 million, beating estimates of $215.2 million.





