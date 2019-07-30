FireEye third-quarter revenue forecast falls short of estimates

Shutterstock photo





July 30 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Tuesday, as the cybersecurity firm continues to transition to a subscription-based model, sending its shares down 14% in extended trading.

The company forecast revenue between $217 million and $221 million for the quarter, while analysts were expecting $228.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

