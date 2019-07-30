Quantcast

FireEye third-quarter revenue forecast falls short of estimates

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 30 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Tuesday, as the cybersecurity firm continues to transition to a subscription-based model, sending its shares down 14% in extended trading.

The company forecast revenue between $217 million and $221 million for the quarter, while analysts were expecting $228.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

July 30 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Tuesday, as the cybersecurity firm continues to transition to a subscription-based model, sending its shares down 14% in extended trading.

The company forecast revenue between $217 million and $221 million for the quarter, while analysts were expecting $228.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: FEYE


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar