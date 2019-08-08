Fintech SPAC Thunder Bridge Acquisition II prices $300 million IPO at $10

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, the second blank check company led by Gary Simanson targeting the fintech industry, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10, as expected. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50 per share.
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol THBRU. Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.
