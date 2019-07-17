Fintech SPAC Thunder Bridge Acquisition II files for a $300 million IPO

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, the second blank check company led by Gary Simanson targeting the fintech industry, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.
The Great Falls, VA-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at a price of $10. At that price, Thunder Bridge II would command a market value of $375 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol THBRU. The company filed confidentially on March 1, 2019. Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
