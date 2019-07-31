Netfin Acquisition, a blank check company targeting a fintech business in an emerging market, raised $220 million by offering 22 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant which can be used to purchase a share of stock at $11.50 per share.
Netfin Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NFINU. B. Riley FBR acted as lead manager on the deal.
The article Fintech SPAC Netfin Acquisition Corp prices $220 million IPO at $10
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.