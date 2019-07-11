Fintech SPAC Netfin Acquisition Corp files for a $220 million IPO

Netfin Acquisition Corp, a blank check company led by finance veterans targeting the fintech industry, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $220 million in an initial public offering.
The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $220 million by offering 22 million units at a price of $10, where it would command a market value of $281 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant which can be used to purchase a share of stock at $11.50 per share.
Netfin Acquisition Corp was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NFINU. B. Riley FBR is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
